Europe: Stocks up in mixed session

[SYDNEY] Stocks in Europe gained following a mixed session in Asia as investors gauged whether China and the US can de-escalate their trade dispute before the G-20 summit later this month.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced, led by miners and energy companies.

The UK's FTSE 100 Index advanced 0.5 percent to the highest in a week on the largest gain in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.2 percent to the highest in more than a week.

