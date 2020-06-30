You are here

Europe: Stocks waver at open

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 3:36 PM

Europe's major stock markets wavered Tuesday in cautious opening deals, despite rebounding share prices in Asia.
[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets wavered Tuesday in cautious opening deals, despite rebounding share prices in Asia.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of blue-chip firms dropped 0.3 per cent to 6,206.92 points, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.1 per cent to 12,248.33 points and the Paris CAC 40 was also up 0.1 per cent at 4,948.37.

