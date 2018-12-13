You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Trade, Italy hopes lift stocks to best day in 8 months

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 6:15 AM

BP_EUstock_131218_13.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MILAN] European shares rallied on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump sounded upbeat about a trade deal with China and optimism grew that Italy could reach a compromise with the European Commission over its disputed 2019 budget.

A report rekindling talk about a possible merger involving Deutsche Bank helped the euro zone stock benchmark to rise by 1.8 per cent, its biggest one-day gain since April.

The index is down 11.5 per cent year-to-date, having touched its lowest level in two years earlier this month, dragged lower by signs that global economic growth is slowing and worries over political stability in Europe.

Mr Trump said late on Tuesday that trade talks with China were progressing with discussions underway by telephone and more meetings likely among officials of both countries. Benefiting from the optimism over trade were sectors such as materials, autos and tech, which all rose more than 2 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Hopes of a resolution to the US-China trade dispute appear brighter," Vincent-Frederic Mivelaz, a market analyst at Swissquote Bank in Geneva, said.

Elsewhere, Britain's top FTSE 100 share index rose 1.1 per cent on bets that Prime Minister Theresa May would survive a leadership challenge.

"Even though there's tremendous uncertainty... we don't expect anyone will want to take responsibility for a hard Brexit and we think the worst-case scenario can be avoided," said Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia Capital.

Euro zone banks gained 2.9 per cent with Deutsche Bank rising 5.8 per cent after a Bloomberg report said Germany was holding high-level talks to facilitate a possible merger with Commerzbank.

Commerzbank shares rose 5.6 per cent.

Italian banks added 3 per cent, led by Intesa Sanpaolo, the country's top retail lender, as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte flew to Brussels for talks on the draft budget.

Cabinet undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said Italy hoped it could reach a deal by agreeing to a deficit of between 2.0-2.2 per cent of gross domestic product from 2.4 per cent.

"The possibility that there could be an agreement on the 2 per cent is bringing relief to Italian markets, both bonds and bank stocks which are trading at very depressed levels," said Roberto Lottici, fund manager at Banca Ifigest.

Banks in the euro zone found further support after Spanish lender Unicaja and Liberbank confirmed they had held talks about a potential deal, driving shares 15.9 and 13.9 per cent respectively.

Elsewhere, Pernod Ricard rose 5.9 per cent to a fresh record high after news that activist investor Elliott Management had built up a stake in the family-backed French drinks company in a bid to boost profit margins and improve returns for investors.

"There is potential for Pernod Ricard to be more efficient. However current management have been squeezing the cost base for several years and in our view need no encouragement to continue," Bernstein analyst Trevor Stirling said.

Among the few losers were shares of Zara owner Inditex, which fell 4.5 per cent after sales and profit growth missed market expectations, while a downbeat broker note sent Pandora 11.5 per cent lower. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
3 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Must Read

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BP_SGcbd_131218_5.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economy watchers trim Singapore 2019 GDP forecasts

BT_20181213_MAY13_3642312.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Who will be Britain's next leader if May goes?

BT_20181213_PASIRGUDANG_3642329.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Seletar Airport flight procedures pose no risk to Pasir Gudang port, says Khaw

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening