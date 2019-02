US President Trump's decision to delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods drove European shares up to their highest level since early October as carmakers and miners rallied, while Bank of Ireland slumped after results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2 per cent by 0825 GMT, in line with Germany's trade-sensitive DAX. The STOXX hit a high of 373.18 points in early deals, its highest since Oct 10.

REUTERS