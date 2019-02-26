You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Trade tariff reprieve triggers relief in shares

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 6:02 AM

BP_EU_260219_6.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] US President Donald Trump's decision to delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods drove European shares to their highest since October with carmakers, most sensitive to the threat of a global trade war, leading the rally.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.3 per cent and Germany's trade-sensitive DAX rose 0.4 per cent.

Italy's FTSE MIB outperformed the market, climbing 0.9 per cent as government bonds jumped after Fitch affirmed the country's BBB credit rating.

Mr Trump said on Sunday he would delay the March 1 deadline for a tariff increase after "productive" trade talks and that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet to seal an agreement if progress continued.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Auto shares jumped 2.1 per cent to their highest since early November as the tariff reprieve triggered relief for companies most at risk from slower global trade.

Car-parts makers Hella, Faurecia and Valeo were the top performers, up 3.2 to 4.3 per cent.

Some investors remained cautious, though.

"I believe the easiest part is done," said Stephane Dutu, fundamental analyst at Unigestion in Geneva.

"I believe Mr Trump has oversold the positive aspects of the discussions ... the overall deal will be less impressive than what the Chinese and especially Mr Trump are saying about it."

Disappointing results drove some significant declines. Shares in Bank of Ireland dropped 3.1 per cent after it cut its outlook for 2019 and reported a weaker fourth-quarter net interest margin (NIM).

"A weaker Q4 NIM and a lower outlook for 2019 weigh on near-term forecasts, while guided regulatory capital consumption is higher than anticipated," wrote Davy Research analysts.

Covestro shares fell 3.2 per cent after the German chemicals group said its 2019 core earnings may fall as low as half of last year's level.

Overall, fourth-quarter earnings have been disappointing, and analysts have been steadily cutting their expectations for European earnings growth. 

M&A was also a driver: French healthcare company Ipsen fell 6.5 per cent after agreeing to buy US peer Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to US$1.31 billion.

PostNL surged 8.9 per cent, set for its best day in more than two years, after saying it planned to buy its main rival Sandd for an estimated 130 million euros.

Chipmaker AMS climbed 5.2 per cent to the top of the Stoxx after it introduced a new component for mobile 3D sensing applications.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

BP_SG_260219_2.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecast for 2019 headline inflation trimmed as Jan reading eases to 0.4%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening