You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Trade war hopes lift shares to early December highs

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 4:46 PM

doc73ot7ykci6e1mjh195h8_doc73jb9x4yaedjl5hj6qr.jpg
European shares opened higher on Friday and reached their highest level since early December as new-found hope about the Sino-US trade negotiations lifted stock markets from Wall Street to Asia.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] European shares opened higher on Friday and reached their highest level since early December as new-found hope about the Sino-US trade negotiations lifted stock markets from Wall Street to Asia.

The pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark index rose 0.9 per cent by 0827 GMT with all main sectors and bourses firmly in positive territory.

Trade-exposed sensitive indexes or stocks gained the most with the automotive sector leading the pack up 1.3 per cent or Germany's exporters-heavy DAX up 0.7 per cent.

Among top movers, Telecom Italia dropped about 9 per cent after it said it expected to report full-year organic core earnings of around 8.1 billion euros (S$12.5 billion), a drop of under 5 per cent compared to the year before.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Another profit warning by Ryanair also spooked investors and the low cost airline's shares dropped 4.2 per cent and dragged rival easyJet fell 2 per cent.

Other high-profile corporate results included French supermarket retailer Casino whose shares rose 2.7 per cent as traders and analysts said the company's fourth quarter sales had shown an element of resilience to the impact from anti-government protests in France.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file73nw3ze8az61bqgy8ub.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now

file6vqidakqbdgzchxd3i1.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX down a surprise 8.5% in December

file73nxaxy3qtg11ep1wjud.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore asset players find calm in Brexit storm

Most Read

1 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
2 Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now
3 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
4 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
5 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high

Must Read

file72vifz4wf3la2ivsost.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece

file6uxi2ryy3xdbjxaqgkx.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party

Jan 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Courts Asia, ESR-Reit, OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited, Chaswood, GS Holdings

Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.005 Singapore cents in first results since VIT merger

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening