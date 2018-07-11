You are here

Home > Stocks

European shares slide as US-China trade dispute ramps up

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 3:55 PM

file70e5qijcx6h10xta9bf.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] European stocks fell in early trading on Wednesday as an escalation in the US-China trade dispute looked set to bring a six-session winning streak to an end.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down one per cent by 0712 GMT, while Germany's export-heavy DAX fell 1.2 per cent and Britain's FTSE declined one per cent.

The Trump administration raised the stakes in the standoff with Beijing by threatening to impose 10 per cent tariffs on a list of US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports, a move that hit risky assets globally.

Though investors have been looking positively towards the second-quarter earnings season, the increasingly uncompromising rhetoric on trade has weighed on equities recently.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

All European sectors were in negative territory, with those most exposed to action on tariffs took the most points off the Stoxx. Basic resources was down 2.6 per cent and autos down 1.5 per cent.

With the earnings season about to get into gear, trading updates put individual stocks into focus.

Shares in Indivior tumbled almost a third after the drugmaker said its 2018 profit would come in below its forecast, hurt by the launch of generic versions of its bestselling opioid addiction treatment in the United States.

Shares in Burberry were down 4.4 per cent after the luxury retailer gave an update on its first quarter.

UK housebuilder Barratt Developments rose more than 2 per cent after the company said that it expected profits to have risen 9 per cent in 2018.

In M&A news, shares in UK broadcaster Sky retreated one per cent after Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox said it had agreed a US$32.5 billion bid for Sky, trumping a rival offer from US group Comcast.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

Jul 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Exit offer: when fair is foul and foul is fair

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
3 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
4 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_180618_116.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo and HDB rents fall in June from May as volumes drop: SRX Property

colin-sia-11.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA to launch non-stop flight to Los Angeles on Nov 2

Jul 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall

Jul 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering wins S$54m contract to supply 111 double-deck public buses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening