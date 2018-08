[LONDON] European equities markets opened in the red Thursday as fears mounted over the global impact of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.

The London benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.3 per cent at 7,631.42 points, while the Paris CAC 40 sank 0.4 per cent to 5,477.63 points as the Frankfurt DAX fell 0.9 per cent to 12,617.63 points.

AFP