European stock markets mostly rise at open

Fri, Oct 25, 2019 - 3:48 PM

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.1 per cent to 12,881.68 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 per cent to 5,703.41 points.
[LONDON] European stock markets mostly rose at the start of trading on Friday, though London opened flat amid calls for a UK general election to break the Brexit deadlock.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.1 per cent to 12,881.68 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 per cent to 5,703.41 points.

Outside the eurozone, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was unchanged at 7,328.40 points compared with the close on Thursday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday proposed settling the Brexit crisis through an early election on December 12 that could help Britain finally find a way out of the European Union.

