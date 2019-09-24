You are here

European stock markets rise at open

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 3:47 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets advanced at the open on Tuesday after tentative gains in Asia.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3 per cent to 7,344.45 points compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.2 per cent to stand at 12,365.02 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 per cent to 5,645.02.

Asian equities crept higher but investors remain on edge following contrasting economic data out of Europe and the US, as they also await developments in the China-US trade standoff.

AFP

sentifi.com

