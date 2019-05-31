European stock markets slide at open

[LONDON] European stocks tumbled at the open on Friday, resuming a midweek slump, with investors spooked by fresh trade war concerns after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on all Mexican imports.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 1.3 per cent to 11,742.21 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 1.0 per cent to 5,198.76.

Outside the eurozone, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.7 per cent to 7,167.24 points, compared with Thursday's closing level.

AFP