[LONDON] Europe's stock markets slid in opening deals on Friday, hit by doubts over US-China trade talks and the global economic outlook, dealers said.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major bluechip firms dipped 0.1 per cent to 7,086.63 points compared with Thursday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index also shed 0.1 per cent to 4,980.81 points, and Frankfurt's DAX 30 sank 0.3 per cent to 10,991.79.

AFP