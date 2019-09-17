European stock markets steady at open

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Tuesday as oil prices calmed following record gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.2 per cent to 7,303.48 points, compared with the close on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 12,364.27 points and the Paris CAC 40 opened flat at 5,599.90.

Crude prices on Monday surged by record amounts on slashed Saudi output caused by drone attacks to the kingdom's oil facilities.

AFP