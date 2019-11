Europe's main stock markets opened higher on Friday, after broad gains in most of Asia, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.3 per cent at 7,269.02 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 per cent to 5,744.03 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.4 per cent to 12,914.09, compared with Thursday's closing levels.

AFP