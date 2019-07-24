European stocks diverge at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets diverged at the start of trade on Wednesday.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major bluechip companies trod 0.2 per cent lower at 7,542.98 points.

On the upside, the Paris CAC 40 index rose 0.1 per cent to 5,625.36 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.2 per cent to 12,514.56, compared with the closing levels on Tuesday.

Most Asian markets meanwhile enjoyed another day of gains, with support coming from more healthy corporate results and renewed hopes for a resolution of the China-US trade war.

AFP