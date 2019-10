[LONDON] The Paris and London stock markets diverged in opening trade on Thursday, while Frankfurt remained shut for a public holiday.

In initial deals, the British's benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading bluechip companies fell 0.3 per cent to 7,102.72 points, compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone however, the Paris CAC 40 index rose 0.4 per cent to stand at 5,443.91.

AFP