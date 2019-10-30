You are here

European stocks diverge at open

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 4:36 PM

REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets diverged at the open on Wednesday, with London dipping one day after British lawmakers agreed to hold an early election on Dec 12.

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index retreated 0.2 per cent to 7,293.87 points, compared with Tuesday's closing level.

In the eurozone meanwhile, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.1 per cent to 12,932.55 points.

On the upside, the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 per cent to 5,750.48, with shares in French carmaker PSA winning seven percent in value after announcing merger talks with US-Italian auto giant Fiat Chrysler.

AFP

