[LONDON] European stock markets slid at the open Thursday after the UK government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote and as US-China trade tensions resurfaced.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.4 per cent to 6,832.74 points while the pound was also down.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.7 per cent to 10,852.50 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.6 per cent to 4,782.63.

AFP