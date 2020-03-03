You are here

Home > Stocks

European stocks jump, bond yields slide after Fed's emergency rate cut

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 11:47 PM

doc79jmnzdxw6clzjmiis0_doc79j0aresnes5amw0747.jpg
European stocks extended gains and bond yields fell in a sharp risk-on trade after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rate on Tuesday by a half percentage point in an emergency move.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] European stocks extended gains and bond yields fell in a sharp risk-on trade after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rate on Tuesday by a half percentage point in an emergency move.

The Fed said it was cutting rate to a target range of 1.00 per cent to 1.25 per cent, saying "the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity".

The pan-European STOXX 600 index jumped 3.2 per cent to day highs after the news, while German bond yields briefly fell with 10-year yields last up 3 bps on the day at -0.59 per cent.

Italian bond yields extended their falls, with 10-year yields last down 9 bps on the day at 1.06 per cent.

Britain's pound meanwhile rose further and was last up 0.6 per cent on the day at US$1.2825.

"We are seeing talk translating into action which is very welcome," Peter Kinsella, head of FX strategy at UBP. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 11:44 PM
Stocks

US stocks surge into positive territory on surprise Fed rate cut

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks jumped Tuesday after the Federal Reserve announced a large interest rate cut to...

Mar 3, 2020 11:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust takes initiatives to counter coronavirus impact

EAGLE Hospitality Trust's (EHT) sponsor-cum lessee and manager have taken initiatives to preserve and enhance...

Mar 3, 2020 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

In an emergency move, US Fed cuts interest rate to battle coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Reserve cut interest rate on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the world's...

Mar 3, 2020 11:05 PM
Government & Economy

Tornado rips through Nashville, killing at least nine

[NASHVILLE] At least nine people were killed by a powerful tornado that struck Nashville, Tennessee in the early...

Mar 3, 2020 10:48 PM
Government & Economy

China censored virus news for weeks, say researchers

[BEIJING] China began censoring online discussions on the new coronavirus weeks before officially acknowledging the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.