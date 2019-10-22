European stocks mostly dip amid Brexit saga

In initial European trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major firm shed 0.2 per cent at 7,152.33 points, while the pound remained under pressure.

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets mainly fell in opening deals on Tuesday, ahead of parliamentary votes on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement bill.

Investors kept one eye on Asia, which rose on growing hope that China and the US could sign a partial trade deal next month.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 also lost 0.2 per cent to 5,637.43, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 was flat at 12,751.19 points compared with Monday's closing level.

"The Brexit saga rumbles on today as MPs debate and vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

Sterling meanwhile declined about 0.1 per cent to stand at US$1.2943 compared with late Monday. The euro edged 0.1 per cent higher to 86.07 pence.

