You are here

Home > Stocks

Financials lead Australian shares higher as investors hunt for bargains; NZ up

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 3:19 PM

file6yqwa0uxvk9y987ukvd (3).jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed half a per cent higher in light trade on Thursday as investors sought bargains in the absence of guidance from financial markets in the US, which were closed for Independence Day. The S&P/ASX 200 index recouped Wednesday's losses adding 32.1 points to end the session at 6,215.5, its highest close in about two weeks.

The benchmark fell 0.4 per cent on Wednesday.

Financials accounted for more than half the gains, with the main financial index climbing 1 per cent.

The "Big Four" banks were the biggest gainers, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Bank up 1.2 per cent each.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The banks have been sold down recently due to the Royal Commission and other headwinds the financial sector is facing," said Christopher Conway, head of research and trading at Australian Stock Report.

"The biggest story today is bargain hunting in those beaten down spaces."

Mr Conway was referring to the Royal Commission enquiry into misconduct by financial institutions in Australia, which has exposed widespread wrongdoing including fraud by financial planners, deception of regulators and charging customers fees without providing a service.

Miners continued their poor performance this week as commodity prices continued to weaken ahead of the Trump administration's Friday deadline to impose tariffs on US$34 billion of worth of Chinese imports into the United States.

Global miner Rio Tinto fell 1.2 per cent to a 2-1/2 month low, while peer BHP closed 0.5 per cent down, its lowest in over a week.

Leading telco Telstra, which has had a troubled year so far, concluded a fourth session of gains, boosting other stocks on the telecom index, which ended 1.7 per cent up.

Telstra climbed 1.9 per cent.

"Telecom stocks are heavily weighted against Telstra, which we know has not performed well over the last couple of years, and that's what is driving gains in the telecom sector," Mr Conway said.

Following a subdued start, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 per cent, or 37.21 points to finish the session at 9,062.85.

Auckland International Airport drove the gains, rising 2.4 per cent, with index heavyweight a2 Milk Company up 1.3 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprop_050718_1.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

grabuber.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Transport

Grab-Uber deal ruled anti-competitive; regulator proposes fines, corrective measures

bp_hdb_050718_5.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in June from May: SRX

Jul 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Alliance Mineral Assets, GP Industries, Koyo International

Jul 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serial System CEO 'appears to be a person under investigation' in Taiwan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening