You are here

Home > Stocks

Foreigners turned net buyers of Japan stocks in week ending Aug 23

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 4:17 PM

doc76vdu2upvypry5sdouc_doc73ur6hw4aebnla9rcs3.jpg
Foreigners turned net buyers of Japanese stocks for the first time in four weeks in the week ended Aug 23, backed by a slight lift in sentiment over Sino-US trade and hopes for stimulus in major economies such as China and Germany.
REUTERS

[TOKYO] Foreigners turned net buyers of Japanese stocks for the first time in four weeks in the week ended Aug 23, backed by a slight lift in sentiment over Sino-US trade and hopes for stimulus in major economies such as China and Germany.

Overseas investors bought a net 56.9 billion yen(S$744.2 million) of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures during the week, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

They bought a net 97.1 billion yen in derivative markets but sold 40.3 billion yen in cash markets, the data showed.

Last week, the US-China trade tensions eased slightly after Washington extended a reprieve that permits China's Huawei Technologies to buy components from US companies by 90 days, to supply existing customers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China unveiled a new benchmark interest rate to help lower borrowing costs, and reports that Germany's coalition government was prepared to set aside its balanced budget rule to launch stimulus steps also lifted global stocks last week.

The Nikkei and the Topix indexes rose over 1 per cent each in the week ended Aug 23, marking their first weekly gain in four weeks.

The two Japanese benchmarks are, however, weaker this week following US President Donald Trump's announcement of an additional duty on some S$550 billion of targeted Chinese goods.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors bought 234.8 billion yen worth of overseas equities during the week, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_construction_290823.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will sea change engulf developers?

Must Read

colin-hdl-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Haidilao founder ousts Far East Organization's Ng brothers to debut at top of Forbes Singapore Rich List

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

Aug 29, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Civmec, FJ Benjamin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly