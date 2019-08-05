You are here

Home > Stocks

Fresh US-China trade turmoil wipes US$26b off Australian stocks

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 4:15 PM

file6uc0xtzlc89xuusall2.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Mining stocks led Australian shares to their worst session in over seven months on Monday, with investors slashing riskier positions as the growing trade war between the United States and China revived worries about weaker global growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.9 per cent, or 128.3 points, lower at 6,640.3, its fourth session in the red and the largest one-day decline since last December.

Resource stocks, Australia's biggest export sector, bore the brunt of the benchmark's A$37.77 billion (S$35.26 billion) loss in market value since Friday's close. (Calculations based on Refinitiv Eikon data)

Investors have dumped riskier assets since US President Donald Trump abruptly declared late last week that he would slap 10 per cent tariffs on US$300 billion in Chinese imports, snuffing a month-long trade truce and prompting China to warn of retaliation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China is the biggest buyer of Australian exports. On Monday, the world's No 2 economy let its currency slide past the key seven-per-dollar level for the first time in more than a decade.

"PBOC (People's Bank of China) weaponises the renminbi... the boost to China's export sector from currency depreciation is worth attracting the ire of the Trump," said Capital Economics in a note.

The world's biggest miner BHP Group shed 3.6 per cent to close at a near two-month low, while smaller peer Fortescue Metals Group tumbled 7.2 per cent.

Heavyweight banking units lost 1.5 per cent, with the "big four" banks giving up between 0.8 per cent and 1.7 per cent.

Australian oil and gas companies also declined, with Santos giving up 2.4 per cent. However, Oil Search closed 2.9 per cent higher after the Papua New Guinea government signalled its backing for a liquefied natural gas deal in which the company is a partner.

Domestic technology stocks saw their worst session since February 2016, and data solutions provider Appen was the top loser on the main index. Declines followed sharp losses for U.S. peers on Friday as the trade war escalated.

On the economic front, focus will be on the central bank policy reviews in Australia and New Zealand this week, and on Chinese trade and inflation data.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 0.9 per cent lower at 10,766.03.

Dairy products makers A2 Milk Co and Synlait Milk led losses, giving up 3.3 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Must Read

AK_sgx3_0108.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI plunges 2% amid risk aversion, US-China trade escalation

Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS consultation paper sets out new requirements to curb market abuse

AK_dbs_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Hot stock: DBS falls 3.4% on ex dividend basis, Hong Kong exposure

Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro moves into prime mover leasing market, ties up with logistics tech startup Haulio

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly