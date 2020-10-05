You are here

Home > Stocks

Fujitsu still investigating causes of Tokyo stock bourse outage: CEO

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 9:33 AM

rk_Fujitsu_051020.jpg
Fujitsu, the developer of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's trading system, is still investigating causes of the bourse's worse-ever outage last week, the company's chief executive said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Fujitsu, the developer of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's trading system, is still investigating causes of the bourse's worse-ever outage last week, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

"We will make utmost efforts to find the causes and prevent recurrences of such troubles," Takahito Tokita said at a briefing on Fujitsu's digital strategy, in his first public appearance since the TSE outage paralysed the world's third-largest equity market.

The TSE has said the glitch was the result of a hardware problem at its "Arrowhead" trading system, and a subsequent failure to switch to a back-up. It caused the first full-day suspension since the exchange switched to all-electronic trading in 1999.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 10:09 AM
Life & Culture

Djokovic eyes Paris payback for Khachanov as Kenin aims higher

[PARIS] Novak Djokovic continues his quest to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam...

Oct 5, 2020 10:03 AM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam says independent director in EHT probe can still perform duties

NG Kheng Choo's involvement in the investigation into Eagle Hospitality Trust's (EHT) directors and officers does...

Oct 5, 2020 09:58 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump 2% on jobs stimulus, Trump's health progress

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose more than 2 per cent on Monday after the government announced plans to earmark...

Oct 5, 2020 09:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises more than 1% after upbeat signals from Trump doctors

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Monday, lifted by comments from doctors for US President Donald...

Oct 5, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.6%

SINGAPORE shares started the week higher after closing lower on Friday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Firms notify shareholders of independent directors' involvement in EHT investigations

Klopp shocked by Liverpool collapse to concede seven at Aston Villa

Coming soon: a central platform for SME loans?

More are checking into hotels - for work

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.