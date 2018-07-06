You are here

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

They cite economic reforms, quality of its tech companies, BRI and higher trading volume than HK-listed H-shares
Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

WITH Beijing and Washington set to each slap tariffs on US$34 billion of imports today, onshore Chinese equities now stare a grisly fate in the face.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite lost 8.01 per cent in June, as a sell-off erased some

