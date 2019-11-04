You are here

Home > Stocks

Global equities buck October effect; STI posts 4% gain: SGX

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 3:47 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

EQUITY benchmarks across most countries bucked the "October effect" last month, with the Straits Times Index (STI) even posting a 4 per cent monthly gain, according to a research note by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday. 

With the resumption of trading after a week-long national holiday in China, and the announcement of a tentative agreement for the "first phase" of a trade deal between US and China, October saw investors rotate from treasuries to equities, with emerging markets benefiting from a decline in the US dollar, SGX said. 

"Once the China stock market reopened, its local markets had time to digest its positive manufacturing gauges for the month of September."

Another bright spot for the markets was US President Donald Trump's announcement of a possible trade deal with China, which led the 10-year US Treasury yields to bounce from 1.5 per cent lows in the first week of October, to end the month at 1.69 per cent. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This also saw the trade-weighted US dollar index decline 2 per cent, and the FTSE All World Index gain 5 per cent over the same three weeks, the Singapore bourse noted. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,235.15, up 0.18% on day

Closer to home, the STI saw a 5 per cent rebound from its October intra-month low of 3,071.54 to close the month at 3,229.8.

Overall, the STI gained 4 per cent in October, taking its 10-month total return to 9 per cent, in line with its 10-year average annualised total return. 

This was on a par with the 4 per cent return by Japan's Nikkei 225, while Taiwan's technology-laden Taiex led the region with a 5 per cent gain for the month. 

Aside from the broad market drivers, gains by Asia-Pacific's largest capitalised hi-tech hardware stocks in October also coincided with 5G rollouts ahead of schedule globally.

In particular, significant gains were observed with stocks in Singapore that have exposure to either semiconductors, or their related products in consumer electronics, SGX noted. 

AEM Holdings gained 33 per cent, Hi-P International rose 27 per cent, and UMS Holdings jumped 34 per cent in October. 

According to the Singapore bourse, substantial shareholder filings also show that over recent weeks, UBS Group AG and Morgan Stanley have increased their deemed interests in AEM back above the 5 per cent threshold. 

Separately, banking stocks were among Singapore's 50 most traded stocks in October ranked by turnover, SGX reported. For the month, DBS gained 4 per cent, United Overseas Bank rose 4.6 per cent, and OCBC Bank inched up 1.5 per cent.

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) added 6.5 per cent, while Keppel Corp jumped 15.7 per cent, after Temasek Holdings last month announced a surprise S$4 billion partial offer to raise its stake in Keppel Corp to 51 per cent. 

The top performer of the 50 most traded stocks during the Halloween month was Rex International with a 37 per cent gain, taking its 10-month total return to 95 per cent. 

On Oct 16, the Catalist-listed oilfield services firm announced an oil and gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea. Preliminary estimates placed the size of the discovery between three and six million standard cubic metres, or about 19 and 38 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalents.

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 03:57 PM
Government & Economy

US Commerce Secretary meets Chinese Premier Li as progress seen on trade

[BANGKOK] US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday afternoon at a regional summit...

Nov 4, 2019 03:50 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks hit 4-month high on positive US data, trade deal hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares touched a four-month high on Monday boosted by upbeat US jobs data and optimism over...

Nov 4, 2019 03:31 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH launches new perpetual bond

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a perpetual issue on Monday, its second such deal this year.

Nov 4, 2019 03:21 PM
Banking & Finance

HKMA says financial system strong; Exchange Fund Q3 investment income drops

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's banking system is in strong shape and dollar peg does not need to change, the Hong Kong...

Nov 4, 2019 03:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudis save up for Aramco share sale many see as one-way bet

[RIYADH] It's the day so many ordinary Saudis have eagerly awaited.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly