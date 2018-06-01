You are here
HDB's latest 12-year bond deal makes it the biggest issuer in 2018
It's the 3rd issue so far this year by HDB and the one with the longest maturity
Singapore
HDB last week sold a S$500 million 12-year bond despite poor market sentiment.
It was also the third bond issue so far this year by HDB - the nation's public housing body - and the longest maturity.
The S$500 million, 12-year bonds
