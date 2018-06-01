You are here

Home > Stocks

HDB's latest 12-year bond deal makes it the biggest issuer in 2018

It's the 3rd issue so far this year by HDB and the one with the longest maturity
Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

BT_20180601_FEDERAL_3457625.jpg
OCBC, which handled the sale, identified improved investor sentiment on the back of dovish signals from the US Federal Reserve and recommended a launch strategy to the HDB.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

HDB last week sold a S$500 million 12-year bond despite poor market sentiment.

It was also the third bond issue so far this year by HDB - the nation's public housing body - and the longest maturity.

The S$500 million, 12-year bonds

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump slaps steel tariffs on closest allies as trade tensions rise

BT_20180601_WORKER2_3457587.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

NWC recommends monthly wage hikes of S$50 to S$70 for those earning up to S$1,300

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening