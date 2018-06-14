Hong Kong, China: Stocks down at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks eased in the first few minutes of trade Thursday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and signalled two more this year.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 per cent, or 41.08 points, to 30,684.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.38 per cent, or 11.73 points, to 3,038.07 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 0.37 per cent, or 6.40 points, to 1,725.03.

