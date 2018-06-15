You are here

Hong Kong, China: Stocks open lower

Fri, Jun 15, 2018 - 9:45 AM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened in negative territory on Friday morning on renewed trade war worries as Donald Trump prepares to decide whether to impose tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.10 per cent, or 29.10 points, to 30,411.07.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.22 per cent, or 6.71 points, to 3,037.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.06 per cent, or 0.98 points, to 1,720.91.

