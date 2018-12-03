You are here

Hong Kong, China: Stocks rally more than 2% after US trade truce

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 9:51 AM

[SHANGHAI] Chinese and Hong Kong stocks opened more than two per cent higher on Monday after Washington and Beijing announced a truce in their escalating trade war.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index surged 2.24 per cent, or 58.04 points, to 2,646.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 2.55 per cent, or 34.15 points, to 1,371.89.

And Hong Kong climbed 2.02 per cent, or 535.64 points, to 27,042.39.

