You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong defies market slump with biggest-ever summer IPO haul

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 11:24 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong IPO bankers aren't getting much of a break this summer.

The city's market for initial public offerings is in the middle of its biggest summer on record, despite a slumping benchmark stock index and some high-profile disappointments. Companies including Xiaomi Corp. and China Tower Corp. have completed US$19.2 billion of first-time share sales initial public offerings since the beginning of June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That volume easily surpasses the previous record set in 2010, when companies raised US$13.4 billion in the three months through August, the data show. Firms pursued stock sales this year after Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. approved the biggest change to its IPO rules in two decades, opening the door for tech companies with weighted voting rights as well as unprofitable biotech firms like Ascletis Pharma Inc.

While deals are getting done, the Hang Seng Index is trading down about 16 per cent from its January high, which has forced companies to adjust their fundraising expectations. The year's two biggest IPOs - from China Tower and Xiaomi - priced at the low end of their marketed ranges.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rest of the year looks like it's going to be equally busy. Meituan Dianping, the Chinese restaurant review and delivery giant, plans to seek about US$6 billion after filing in June for a planned Hong Kong listing, people with knowledge of the matter have said. It will be joined by several biotech firms including Innovent Biologics Inc., which is developing treatments for cancer and other ailments.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
3 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
4 Huawei declares ambition to be No 1 after dethroning Apple
5 Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180720_ABSGX20_3506496.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates

Aug 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening