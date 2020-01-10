You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong Exchange losing top managers after difficult 2019

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 8:46 PM

doc78sblum243nchck6k62_doc77ftt8os1czmah47inm.jpg
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd is losing two executives days after a senior staffer in charge of strategy was replaced, capping a challenging 12 months that brought protests in its home city and a failed bid for London's bourse.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd is losing two executives days after a senior staffer in charge of strategy was replaced, capping a challenging 12 months that brought protests in its home city and a failed bid for London's bourse.

Roland Chai, head of post-trade and a member of the LSE bid team, has resigned so he can return to Europe for family and career reasons, a spokeswoman for HKEX said. He joined the firm in June 2017 after several years at LSE's LCH unit.

HKEX's deputy group risk officer, Ketan Patel, may also leave after eight years at the firm, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing information that isn't public. The spokeswoman declined to comment on Mr Patel.

The moves come days after James Fok, the head of strategy, was replaced. Mr Fok remains with HKEX and will join its London Metal Exchange subsidiary.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chief Executive Officer Charles Li is going back to the drawing board for his dream to connect the bourse with other global markets. Last year had "many twists and turns," and "caused us anxiety" Mr Li said in a blog post on Monday that also shared his hopes for improved fortunes in 2020.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong exchange's LSE bid hit by further setback as China balks

The company in October abruptly dropped its unsolicited US$39 billion proposal to combine with London's 300-year-old exchange after political and shareholder resistance. Its third-quarter revenue fell 6.1 per cent from a year earlier, even as it managed to post a record  US$1.6 billion in revenue over the nine-month period that ended in September.

Overall average daily trading on the bourse in 2019 slid 19 per cent from the previous year, it said in a report on Tuesday. But the exchange retained its global crown as the top spot for initial public offerings last year, boosted by a US$13 billion listing from Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. More technology companies are discussing secondary listings in Hong Kong to follow in its footsteps.

Hong Kong has been rocked by months of protests, prompting some finance executives to reconsider where they would like to be based. The streets and shopping malls close to HKEX's headquarters were often sites for lunchtime protests by white-collar professionals, while schools have been disrupted after violent clashes and growth has slowed in the former British colony.

BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Jan 10, 2020 08:27 PM
Banking & Finance

EU watchdog warns fund investors over cash back promises

[LONDON] The European Union's markets watchdog warned retail investors on Friday about putting cash into funds that...

Jan 10, 2020 07:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Astaka explains why its shares should not be suspended

THE board of Catalist-listed property developer Astaka Holdings on Friday said that it is of the opinion that the...

Jan 10, 2020 07:16 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit posts 3% rise in Q1 DPU to 1.38 S cents

RETAIL landlord SPH Reit on Friday posted a 3 per cent rise in distribution per unit (DPU) for first quarter FY2020...

Jan 10, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 10, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise on Friday, gain 0.5% on the week

THE Straits Times Index made steady gains across the session to finish at 3,255.95, adding 8.47 points or 0.3 per...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly