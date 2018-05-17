You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Hang Seng falls as China-US trade talks resume; Tencent gains

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 6:14 PM

file6ze2twq3z861bb8qr2j0.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong's benchmark stock index fell on Thursday, despite a jump in index heavyweight Tencent Holdings, as US and China resumed trade talks in Washington.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 per cent, to 30,942.15, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.3 per cent, to 12,278.43 points.

Investors turned cautious as the United States and China resumed trade talks on Thursday in a bid to avert a damaging tariff war, with the White House's harshest China critic relegated to a supporting role, senior Trump administration officials said on Wednesday.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng, tracking energy shares, dipped 0.9 per cent while the IT sector rose 2.95 per cent, the financial sector was 1.26 per cent lower and property sector dipped 0.97 per cent .

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The top gainer on Hang Seng was Tencent Holdings Ltd, up 3.74 per cent, while the biggest loser was WH Group Ltd, down 2.15 per cent. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.32 per cent while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.53 per cent.

The yuan was quoted at 6.368 per US dollar at 08:39 GMT, 0.04 per cent firmer than the previous close of 6.3705. As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was up 3.98 per cent this year, while China's H-share index was up 6.2 per cent.

As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has risen 0.98 per cent this month. The top gainers among H-shares included CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, up 2.41 per cent, and Hengan International Group Company Ltd, up 1.52 per cent. The three biggest H-shares per centage decliners were Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, down 3.42 per cent, Air China Ltd, down 2.9 per cent and Huatai Securities Co Ltd, down 2.4 per cent. About 1.55 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 92.7 per cent of the market's 30-day moving average of 1.67 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous session was 1.39 billion.

At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 20.73 per cent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 12.45 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 3.1 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_LNG_3439438.jpg
May 17, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Data analytics and e-platforms changing the commodity sector

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
3 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
4 Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?
5 SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-terminal-1705.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 11.8% in April after 2 months of contraction; electronics shipments continue to slide

as-terminal-1705.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

Private equity, venture capital investments into S-E Asia hit record US$23.5b in 2017: SVCA report

May 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening