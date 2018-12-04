You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks dip at open

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 9:55 AM

HONG_KONG-STOCKS-MARKETS-113735.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday as profit-takers moved in following the previous day's trade ceasefire-inspired surge.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.23 per cent, or 62.85 points, to 27,119.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.12 per cent, or 3.24 points, to 2,651.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.23 per cent, or 3.18 points, to 1,378.37.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
3 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
4 ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray
5 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

Must Read

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: KLW Holdings, SembMarine, SGX, Singtel, Sunrise Shares Holdings

FILES-US-CHINA-ECONOMY-TRADE-DISPUTE-143800.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Government & Economy

US wants 'concrete' trade action from China within 90 days

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening