Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks dip at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday as profit-takers moved in following the previous day's trade ceasefire-inspired surge.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.23 per cent, or 62.85 points, to 27,119.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.12 per cent, or 3.24 points, to 2,651.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.23 per cent, or 3.18 points, to 1,378.37.

