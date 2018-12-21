Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks down at the open on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank again in early trade on Friday, as fresh political turbulence in Washington hit shares across Asia.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.68 per cent, or 175.32 points, to 25,448.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.38 per cent, or 9.72 points, to 2,526.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.37 per cent, or 4.74 points, to 1,292.36.

AFP