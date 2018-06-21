You are here

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks end down

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 4:36 PM

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.35 per cent, or 400.12 points, to close at 29,296.05.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks ended more than one per cent down on Thursday as nagging worries about a China-US trade war reversed early bargain-buying.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.37 per cent, or 39.92 points, to 2,875.81 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 2.13 per cent, or 34.27 points, to 1,578.33.

