Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks end sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai shares tumbled on Tuesday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street as dealers were disappointed by a Xi Jinping speech that made no mention of economic support for China's stuttering economy.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.05 per cent, or 273.73 points, to 25,814.25.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.82 per cent, or 21.32 points, to 2,576.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.81 per cent, or 10.76 points, to 1,312.55.

REUTERS