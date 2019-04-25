You are here

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks end sharply lower

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 4:27 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended sharply lower Thursday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street and across most of Asia, while Shanghai plunged more than two per cent on concerns China will ease up on its recent monetary easing measures.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.86 per cent, or 256.03 points, to close at 29,549.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 2.43 per cent, or 77.78 points, to 3,123.83 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dived 3.41 per cent, or 59.63 points, to 1,688.25.

