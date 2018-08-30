Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks open higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied with other Asian markets at the open on Thursday, tracking another record close on Wall Street, after Canada and the US closed in on a deal that would rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.41 per cent, or 117.49 points, to 28,533.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.32 per cent, or 8.95 points, to 2,778.24, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slid 0.14 per cent, or 2.05 points, to 1,487.24.

AFP