Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks open with gains

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 11:11 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the start Monday, boosted by healthy Chinese trade data and optimism over the tariffs talks between Beijing and Washington.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.7 per cent, or 210.09 points, to 30,119.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.41 per cent, or 44.83 points, to 3,233.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.37 per cent, or 23.78 points, to 1,762.30.

