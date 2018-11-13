Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks sink at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday, led by heavy selling in technology and energy firms and tracking a sell-off on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.11 per cent, or 540.88 points, to 25,092.30.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.14 per cent, or 30.02 points, to 2,600.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.17 per cent, or 16.00 points, to 1,345.74.

AFP