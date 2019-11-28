Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks start day on back foot

Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday after US President Donald Trump signed a law backing the city's rights, despite warnings from China, fuelling concerns about the fate of ongoing trade talks.

The Hang Seng index sank 0.71 per cent, or 190.37 points, to 26,763.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.83 points to 2,902.36 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also flat, dipping 0.30 point to 1,601.70.

AFP