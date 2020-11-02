Hong Kong: Shares begin Monday with gains

Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Monday morning following last week's losses, with all eyes on this week's US presidential election.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.69 per cent, or 167.41 points, to 24,274.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.13 per cent, or 4.18 points, to 3,228.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.19 per cent, or 4.07 points, to 2,202.14.

AFP