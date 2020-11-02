You are here

Hong Kong: Shares begin Monday with gains

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Monday morning following last week's losses, with all eyes on this week's US presidential election.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.69 per cent, or 167.41 points, to 24,274.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.13 per cent, or 4.18 points, to 3,228.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.19 per cent, or 4.07 points, to 2,202.14.

AFP

