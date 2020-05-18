Hong Kong: Shares begin Monday's session lower

Hong Kong stocks opened on Monday on a negative note after fresh data out of the US last week highlighted the painful impact the virus is having on the global economy.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on Monday on a negative note after fresh data out of the US last week highlighted the painful impact the virus is having on the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.26 per cent, or 60.80 points, to 23,736.67.

But China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 per cent, or 4.07 points, to 2,872.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange edged up 0.09 per cent, or 1.64 points, to 1,810.21.

AFP