You are here
Hong Kong: Shares begin Monday's session lower
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on Monday on a negative note after fresh data out of the US last week highlighted the painful impact the virus is having on the global economy.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.26 per cent, or 60.80 points, to 23,736.67.
But China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 per cent, or 4.07 points, to 2,872.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange edged up 0.09 per cent, or 1.64 points, to 1,810.21.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes