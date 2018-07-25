Hong Kong: Shares close higher

Hong Kong shares made gains Wednesday, ahead of talks between the United States and the European Union to resolve a simmering trade spat that has left investors on edge.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.90 per cent, or 258.33 points, to 28,920.90.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.07 per cent, or 1.91 points, to 2,903.65 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.07 per cent, or 1.12 points, to 1,624.72.

