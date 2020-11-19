You are here

Hong Kong: Shares close lower

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 4:29 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with losses as profit-takers moved in following recent gains, while rising virus cases around the world offset hopes for a vaccine.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.71 per cent, or 187.32 points, to 26,356.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.47 per cent, or 15.78 points, to 3,363.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.63 per cent, or 14.26 points, to 2,275.85.

AFP

