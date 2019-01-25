Hong Kong: Shares close week on a high note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed the week with a strong rally Friday, with energy firms tracking a rise in oil prices and the technology sector boosted by healthy earnings from top US firms.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.65 per cent, or 448.21 points, to end at 27,569.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.39 per cent, or 10.03 points, to close at 2,601.72 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.18 per cent, or 2.33 points, to 1,319.97.

AFP