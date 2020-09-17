You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close well down

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 4:22 PM

file7cbom39gbv5gf2faeyq (1).jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with deep losses Thursday following a sell-off on Wall Street, with investors concerned about the recovery of the US economy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.56 per cent, or 384.78 points, to 24,340.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.41 per cent, or 13.49 points, to 3,270.43, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.08 per cent, or 1.76 points, to 2,186.99.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 04:19 PM
Government & Economy

Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect North Irish peace deal

[LONDON] US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern...

Sep 17, 2020 04:13 PM
Garage

Digital health firm Joint Academy raises US$23m in Kinnevik-led funding round

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish online health firm Joint Academy said on Thursday it had raised US$23 million in a funding round...

Sep 17, 2020 04:10 PM
Government & Economy

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 imported and 1 in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (Sept 17), taking Singapore's total to...

Sep 17, 2020 03:53 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets fall at open on Fed warning

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets sank in opening deals on Thursday, taking their cue from earlier sell-offs in Asia...

Sep 17, 2020 03:47 PM
Banking & Finance

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

[JAKARTA] The Asia-Pacific region risks a damaging financial crisis from a surge of non-performing loans caused by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

Hot stock: Wilmar shares surge after China unit gets IPO nod

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

Richard Branson joins blank-cheque frenzy with US$400m deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.