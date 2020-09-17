Hong Kong: Shares close well down

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with deep losses Thursday following a sell-off on Wall Street, with investors concerned about the recovery of the US economy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.56 per cent, or 384.78 points, to 24,340.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.41 per cent, or 13.49 points, to 3,270.43, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.08 per cent, or 1.76 points, to 2,186.99.

AFP