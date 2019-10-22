You are here

Hong Kong shares close with gains

Tue, Oct 22, 2019 - 4:41 PM

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.23 per cent, or 60.52 points, to 26,786.20.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street thanks to growing hopes that China and the US will hammer out the first phase of their trade pact by next month.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.50 per cent, or 14.76 points, to 2,954.38 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 1.01 per cent, or 16.34 points, to 1,631.22.

AFP

