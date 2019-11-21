You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares dive at open on passage of US rights bill

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 9:51 AM

rk_hangseng_211119.jpg
Hong Kong shares plunged more than one per cent in the opening exchanges of Thursday after US lawmakers passed a bill supporting Hong Kong rights in a move investors fear could jeopardise ongoing China-US trade talks.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares plunged more than one per cent in the opening exchanges of Thursday after US lawmakers passed a bill supporting Hong Kong rights in a move investors fear could jeopardise ongoing China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng index dived 1.62 per cent, or 434.40 points, to 26,455.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.29 per cent, or 8.50 points, to 2,902.55 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.39 per cent, or 6.44 points, to 1,628.72.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 21, 2019 09:54 AM
Transport

LTA awards S$739.5m contract to build depot for Jurong Region Line

CHINA Railway 11 Bureau Group Corporation (Singapore Branch) has snagged a S$739.5 million civil contract to design...

Nov 21, 2019 09:48 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Thursday’s open; STI down 0.86%

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Thursday following news of the government narrowing its full-year GDP growth...

Nov 21, 2019 09:28 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CDL, Ascott Reit, CDLHT, SPH Reit, GDS Global

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Nov 21, 2019 09:21 AM
Companies & Markets

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell Novotel hotel for S$375.9m, buy W Singapore hotel for S$324m

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) will sell Novotel Singapore Clarke Quay, part of a Liang Court site for redevelopment...

Nov 21, 2019 09:18 AM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit launches private placement to raise at least S$161.5m

SPH Reit has launched a private placement to raise at least S$161.5 million to partially fund its proposed A$670...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly